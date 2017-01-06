1/5 TNA Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers up from last week’s highlight show featuring triple threat main event

Last night’s 1/5 TNA Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 290,000 viewers on Thursday night according to a new report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s “Hardy New Year” highlight show that drew 224,000 viewers. Last night was the first official Impact Wrestling under Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

Impact Wrestling Ratings and Demographics

Impact, headlined by Eddie Edwards defending the TNA Championship against Lashley and EC3 in a triple threat main event match, averaged a 0.08 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night. This is up from last week’s 0.06 rating.