TNA appears to have introduced a new Impact Wrestling logo that now features Anthem Sports & Entertainment branding, the new owners of TNA Impact Wrestling.
Twitter user @MrJacobCohen is live at tonight’s TNA One Night Only PPV in Orlando, Florida from Universal Studios and tweeted out the following photos.
Scoop #2: New Impact Logo! pic.twitter.com/h8KGfqA9YJ
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 6, 2017
Scoop #3: Another shot of the new logo pic.twitter.com/wojlP8QlZz
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 6, 2017