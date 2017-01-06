TNA appears to have introduced a new Impact Wrestling logo that now features Anthem Sports & Entertainment branding, the new owners of TNA Impact Wrestling.

Twitter user @MrJacobCohen is live at tonight’s TNA One Night Only PPV in Orlando, Florida from Universal Studios and tweeted out the following photos.

Scoop #2: New Impact Logo! pic.twitter.com/h8KGfqA9YJ — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 6, 2017