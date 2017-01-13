SPOILERS: 1/12 TNA Impact Wrestling TV taping results from Orlando for future episodes to air on POP TV

The following was taped on Thursday from Universal Studios in Orlando.

1/12 TNA Impact Wrestling TV taping results:

* Xplosion: Angelina Love def. Brandi Rhodes

* DCC promo challenging Decay to a Falls Count Anywhere Match, leading to….

* The DCC def. Decay in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

* TNA Champion Lashley promo. UFC fighter Josh Barnett interrupts and challenges Lashley. Lashley goes after him, but Barnett grabs him in an armbar before Lashley flees. Barnett challenges Lashley and Lashley accepts for later.

* MOOSE def. TNA Grand Champion Drew Galloway by split decision to regain the title.

* Eddie Edwards promo. Edwards is upset that Davey Richards betrayed him. Angelina Love interrupts and rips Edwards. Love introduces Richards as the American Wolf. Richards comes out and brawls with Edwards. Edwards challenges Richards to a street fight for later.

* Josh Barnett def. Bad Bones with Lashley on commentary.

* TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary def. Jade in a Last Knockout Standing Match to retain the title.

* James Storm def. Jessie Godderz after the DCC interfered.

* Davey Richards vs. Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight goes to a No Contest after Angelina Love lays out the ref with a low blow and assists Richards in hitting a one-man conchairto on Edwards as Edwards’ wife is handcuffed to the ropes, then they make out on top of him.

* Josh Barnett def. TNA Champion Lashley to win the title, but then the decision is overturned when a second ref says that Lashley had his shoulder up on the pinfall. The match is restarted and Lashley retains the title, although on his pinfall, it appeared Barnett had his shoulder up.

* Segment with the wedding of Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness. Mike Bennett, Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud are Sutter’s groomsmen. Maria and Sienna are Laurel’s bridesmaids. Allie is introduced as the ring bearer. Once they get to the “I Dos”, Sutter says he doesn’t, he rips on Laurel and proclaims that he loves Allie. Maria is angry and fires Allie. Allie says Maria can’t fire her because she quits. Allie hits Maria, then Sienna goes after her, but Brooke Tessmacher and Robbie E run out as they along with Allie and Sutter clear the ring of Maria, Sienna, Laurel, Bennett, Rex and Spud. Sutter and Allie then kiss to a big reaction to close the tapings.

