Don West returns to Shop TNA

The Impact Wrestling YouTube page posted the following video teasing the return of Don West for a big “everything must go” sale as part of the Shop TNA website.

West was reportedly brought back to the company at the suggestion of Jeff Jarrett according to a report by PWInsider.com.

Impact Wrestling rebrands with new logo

The new Impact Wrestling logo featuring Anthem Sports & Entertainment branding was introduced all across TNA’s social media platforms this week.

Outside of production descriptions, it would also appear the company is completely phasing out the TNA name going forward.

Did you miss any of the action from Impact last week? From One Night Only to #IMPACTonPOP we’ve got you! HERE: https://t.co/hqoq5BHJ4r pic.twitter.com/ndLohzkVG2 — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2017

Backstage notes from Impact tapings

Dixie Carter had zero involvement with any of the Impact Wrestling or One Night Only PPV tapings in the last week in Orlando at Universal Studios. PWInsider.com is reporting that Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantell also had no say in the creative direction of the recent tapings as the team of John Gaburick, Matt Conway and others continued plans already in place.