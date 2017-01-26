1/26 Impact Wrestling Preview: Special “Genesis” episode of the show tonight with three title matches

The following is set for tonight’s 1/26 special “Genesis” episode of Impact Wrestling.
* World Title, Iron Man Match: Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Lashley
* Knockouts Title, Monster’s Ball: Rosemary (c) vs. Jade
* X-Division Title, Fatal 5-Way: DJ Z (c) vs. Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett vs. Caleb Konley vs. Marshe Rockett
* Impact Grand Champion Drew Galloway will defend his title.
* Plus, World Tag Team Champions The Broken Hardys will kick off the show.
Wrestleview.com will have a recap of IMPACT Wrestling later this week.