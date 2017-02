Last night’s 2/2 episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 299,000 viewers on Thursday night according to a new report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 307,000 viewers.

Impact Wrestling Ratings and Demographics

Impact, headlined by EC3 vs. Eli Drake, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night – the same as last week.