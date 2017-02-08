Impact Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH announce partnership

On Tuesday, Pro Wrestling NOAH President Masayuki Uchida announced during a press conference that NOAH has formed a working partnership with Impact Wrestling beginning with the NOAH live event in Yokohama on March 12.
【TNA、現インパクトレスリングとの業務提携を発表！】
Impact Wrestling issued the following about the new partnership with NOAH.
“We look forward to making a formal announcement soon in Tokyo and seeing IMPACT Stars compete at NOAH’s Yokohama event on March 12. We are thrilled to build this relationship even further with more details to come. Stay close to ImpactWrestling.Com and all of our social media channels for more on this exciting partnership.”