Impact Wrestling reveals next set of TV tapings in March from Orlando

The official ShopTNA.com website has revealed VIP packages for the company’s next set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV in March.

The company will tape TV on March 2, March 3, March 4 (two shows) and March 5 in Orlando, Florida from Universal Studios. The link provides bell times for each taping.

It should be noted that the last set of Impact Wrestling tapings was described as being in a “transition phase” under the new Anthem Sports & Entertainment ownership with the reintroduction of Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantell in producer/creative roles.