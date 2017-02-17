2/16 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers up this week on Pop TV

Last night’s 2/16 episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 325,000 viewers on Thursday night according to a new report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 252,000 viewers. After dropping off the list last week, Impact Wrestling came in at No. 122 for the night in the cable Top 150.

Impact Wrestling Ratings and Demographics

Impact, headlined by Eddie Edwards vs. Davey Richards, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night, up from last week’s 0.05 rating.