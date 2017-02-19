Jeff Jarrett says TNA in 2016 was a “black-eye on the industry”

Newsweek.com is featuring a lengthy interview with Jeff Jarrett and Anthem’s Ed Nordholm discussing Anthem’s acquisition of Impact Wrestling at the beginning of 2017. The article looked at former TNA President Dixie Carter experiencing a myriad of financial issues in 2016 including legal issues with Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins.

Jarrett, who returned to the promotion this year and is now in a behind-the-scenes role working with Nordholm, is now pushing a “let’s make Impact great again” message and was quick to address the serious financial issues the company went through last year.

“It was a black-eye on the industry. It wasn’t fruitful for anyone—whether you’re a fan of, a wrestler, an employee. It was a really ugly, unfortunate situation. It wasn’t good for the industry.”

The article noted that the upcoming Pop TV tapings in early March will be the first official tapings under this newly relaunched Jarrett regime, with Jarrett quickly stating that viewers shouldn’t expect a drastic reboot right away.