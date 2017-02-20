Impact Wrestling announces TV tapings in April, July and August

Impactwrestling.com is now reporting that the company will be holding Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV in April, July and August in addition to upcoming March tapings.

The upcoming tapings were described as the “march towards Slammiversary”, the annual anniversary PPV that normally takes place in June, although no date was revealed.

Here is the schedule for all upcoming Impact Wrestling TV tapings:

* March 2-March 5, 2017

* April 20-April 23, 2017

* July 2-July 6, 2017

* August 17-August 20, 2017

All tapings will be held in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The April 20 and August 17 tapings were described as “live” shows to air on Pop TV that same night.