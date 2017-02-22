Former Producer returns to Impact Wrestling, Top 5 Moments of 2014

Former Producer returns to Impact Wrestling

Kevin Sullivan announced his return to Impact Wrestling on Twitter this week. Sullivan had previously spent many years with the company in a production role and later transitioned to working with Jeff Jarrett as part of his Global Force Wrestling promotion.

I'm excited to be back on the @IMPACTWRESTLING team. It was great catching up and seeing everyone in the studio today #MIGA @RealJeffJarrett — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) February 21, 2017

