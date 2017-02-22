Former Producer returns to Impact Wrestling, Top 5 Moments of 2014

By
Adam Martin
-
0

Former Producer returns to Impact Wrestling

Kevin Sullivan announced his return to Impact Wrestling on Twitter this week. Sullivan had previously spent many years with the company in a production role and later transitioned to working with Jeff Jarrett as part of his Global Force Wrestling promotion.

Top 5 Moments of 2014

Fight Network has released the top 5 TNA moments from 2014.

