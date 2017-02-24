2/23 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers down for wedding storyline

Last night’s 2/23 episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 275,000 viewers on Thursday night according to a new report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 325,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 133 for the night in the cable Top 150, down from No. 122 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings and Demographics

Impact, headlined by a wedding storyline featuring Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night, the same as last week.