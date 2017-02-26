Viceland developing pro wrestling series, 2/23 Impact on Pop TV recap

Viceland developing pro wrestling series

Dutch Mantell (former WWE star Zeb Colter) noted on Twitter that he has been approached by Viceland about a new series covering untold stories about pro wrestling.

Hello. Does anybody watch @VICELAND? Contacted about a special appearance taping in March. Interesting wrestling project. — Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) February 25, 2017

The idea on @viceland is a wrestling based series titled Untold Stories in Professional Wrestling. Actually sounds interesting. — Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) February 25, 2017

2/23 Impact on Pop TV recap

Weekly video recap of this week’s 2/23 Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.