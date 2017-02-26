Viceland developing pro wrestling series, 2/23 Impact on Pop TV recap

By
Adam Martin
-
0

Viceland developing pro wrestling series

Dutch Mantell (former WWE star Zeb Colter) noted on Twitter that he has been approached by Viceland about a new series covering untold stories about pro wrestling.

2/23 Impact on Pop TV recap

Weekly video recap of this week’s 2/23 Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR