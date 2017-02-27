Drew Galloway announces his departure from Impact Wrestling

By
Adam Martin
-
3

Drew Galloway announced on Twitter on Sunday evening that he was officially parting ways with Impact Wrestling and thanked the company for the past two years.

Galloway signed with TNA back in February of 2015. He was released by WWE in June of 2014 and spent time on the independent wrestling scene including a run as EVOLVE Champion. He later captured the TNA Championship in 2016 and also had a brief run this year as the Impact Grand Champion after battling an injury back in October.

As reported on a few weeks ago, Galloway was among many contracts set to expire within Impact Wrestling along with the current tag team champions Matt and Jeff Hardy (who reportedly have yet to agree to terms on a new deal per a report by PWInsider.com). The company will be filming Impact Wrestling TV tapings this week in Orlando.

  • TheCyberZon

    OH, that hurts! Drew Galloway was one of the last reasons anyone even watched Impact. BIG loss for them.

  • Glenn Wolf

    should get him back in WWE, he was amazing and another under-used talent after all that girlfriend silliness came up.

  • goddessroleplay

    Great guy I would love to see him pop up in new japan but the guy shouod have a future anywhere.

    So…are the Hardy’s messing up tna right now? Like i know Matt is basically the internet put into the form of a man but do his shenangians feel at home with tna at large?