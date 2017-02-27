First match set for upcoming Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Orlando

Impact Wrestling has announced on Monday that Cody Rhodes vs. MOOSE is the first match set for their upcoming TV tapings for Pop TV scheduled for later this week at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Impact Wrestling will begin TV tapings this Thursday (March 2) through this coming Sunday (March 5). If you are planning on attending any of their TV tapings this weekend and would like to send us a live report, you can do so by e-mailing either [email protected] or [email protected].