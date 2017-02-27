Matt and Jeff Hardy appear to be parting ways with Impact Wrestling

Update (4:57 p.m. ET): John Pollock of Fight Network (whose parent company is Anthem Sports and Entertainment, the new owners of Impact Wrestling) tweeted out the following follow up on reports by PWInsider.com and Pro Wrestling Sheet.

I can confirm the reports from Mike Johnson & Ryan Satin – The Hardys are not going to re-sign w/ TNA and not expected at tapings this week — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) February 27, 2017

According to multiple wrestling media reports on Monday, current TNA Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy are expected to officially part ways with Impact Wrestling.

Reports by PWInsider.com and Prowrestling.net indicated that both Matt and Jeff were sent updated contract terms by Impact Wrestling and that the Hardy’s were not pleased with some of the new terms. The updated contracts were described as being sent very late due to the current transition of ownership under Anthem Sports and Entertainment.

News of this impasse between Impact Wrestling and the Hardy’s made headlines shortly after Drew Galloway announced on Sunday night that he was officially parting ways with the company (Galloway was also in a renegotiation with Impact Wrestling). Terms of the new deal reportedly asked to receive a percentage of earnings the Hardy’s would get on the independent wrestling scene – believed to be 10% – which is expected to be the new standard with contracts associated with Anthem going forward.

The report by PWInsider indicated that Matt Hardy had also wanted to regain creative control of his character after the successful introduction of his “Broken” Matt Hardy storyline over the last year. This was something Impact Wrestling may not have been interested in granting with the reintroduction of Jeff Jarrett’s creative team now consisting of Dutch Mantell and Scott D’Amore, who were involved with TNA in the early days. It would appear the Hardy’s were not on board with these last minute clauses.

The company will be holding another set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV starting this Thursday through the weekend in Orlando at Universal Studios. While not confirmed, it’s possible both Matt and Jeff Hardy could be working the tapings in some form or fashion as they are still the reigning TNA Tag Team Champions. If not, Impact Wrestling will be left with an issue in that department. Reby Hardy, Matt Hardy’s wife, took to Twitter today and appeared to confirm the reports about issues between the Hardy’s and Impact Wrestling, even going so far as to say she would “melt some gold” (referring to the tag titles).

If mfers don't start coming correct, I'm bout to melt some gold & have me some new gold hoops. Sigue y vas a ver. pic.twitter.com/Esjuh6tqYw — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

I've said it many times:

TNA was the perfect situation for our family & how grateful I was for professionalism/open communication/respect… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017