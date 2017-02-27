Jeff Jarrett says expect change in Impact Wrestling, Update on creative

Jeff Jarrett says expect change in Impact Wrestling

The Orlando Sentinel is featuring an interview with Jeff Jarrett where he talks about his transition back to a behind-the-scenes role with Impact Wrestling. Jarrett addressed the upcoming TV tapings for Pop TV this week in Orlando and the changes to come.

“[The first set of tapings] is going to be an exciting few days. The one thing fans can expect is change.”

Jarrett also revealed he has no plans to be an on-camera character at this time.

“I’m a promoter and a businessman first, and I’ll have a lot of responsibility on my shoulders just doing that. We have fantastic talent already here and I’m very excited to be a promoter, matchmaker, booker – whatever you want to call it – and a TV producer. Never say never, but I have zero plans to go on camera.”

Update on creative

An email was sent out to the Impact Wrestling roster this week officially introducing Dutch Mantell (former WWE star Zeb Colter) as the new head of creative going forward according to a report by PWInsider.com. The same report indicated that Matt Conway is no longer with the company, while John Gaburick will remain on in a backstage producer role. Gaburick had previously been involved with creative and will no longer be involved.