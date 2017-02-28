Jeff Jarrett comments on departures of Hardys, Galloway from TNA

TNA founder and new executive consultant Jeff Jarrett commented on Twitter on Tuesday morning the officially confirming the recent departures of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Drew Galloway from the company in the last week.

(1)For the record, it’s @IMPACTWRESTLING ‘s corporate policy not to make any comments on talent contractual matters…. — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(2) I personally wish nothing but continued success for @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @GallowaySpeaks . All three of them are fantastic… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(3) talent and wherever they land they will obviously do very well. Wrestling business can be tough at times, but one thing is for sure… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017