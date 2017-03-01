More departures within Impact Wrestling, Hardy’s now free agents

More departures within Impact Wrestling

According to a report by PWInsider.com, Mike Bennett and Maria will be leaving Impact Wrestling. Both were reportedly working on nightly deals after their contracts expired in 2016. The two had agreed to terms on a new deal, but later informed Impact management that they would be not renewing. They are not scheduled for TV tapings this week.

It is also being reported by PWInsider.com that former Knockouts Champion Jade is also no longer under contract with Impact Wrestling making her a free agent. It remains to be seen if she will be working the TV tapings for Pop TV this week in Orlando.

The Hardy’s now free agents

As reported on earlier this week and later confirmed by Jeff Jarrett, current tag team champions Matt and Jeff Hardy have parted ways with Impact Wrestling and will not be part of the TV tapings this week at Universal Studios.

Both Matt and Jeff had reportedly offered to drop the tag team championships at the tapings, but it appears Impact management declined that offer from the Hardy’s this week and will plot a new course with the titles this week.