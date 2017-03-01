Update on talent locked into deals with Impact Wrestling

In an update on IMPACT Wrestling talent currently locked into long-form deals with the company with the departures of The Hardys, Mike Bennett, Drew Galloway and Maria Kanellis from the company over the last week, it is said in a new report by PWInsider.com that TNA Champion Lashley, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, MOOSE, Eli Drake and EC3 all have deals that will keep them with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Former WWE star Cody Rhodes is currently only scheduled with Impact Wrestling for their TV taping on Thursday night (March 2) in Orlando where he is set for a match with MOOSE. Rhodes has many dates set up over the next few months with Ring of Honor and New Japan, leaving it open as to when he will appear next for Impact Wrestling.

