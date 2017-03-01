Head of Anthem Media talks about why they purchased Impact Wrestling

Anthem Media and Entertainment owner Leonard Asper recently talked to The Financial Post and explained the company’s reasoning for purchasing Impact Wrestling at the end of 2016.

“I like sports. But I’m not doing this because I’m a wrestling fanatic. It’s a business decision, we want to own content as a company.”

Asper also talked about Anthem’s legal battles with Billy Corgan on the road to purchasing Impact Wrestling and brought up the idea of the two sides working together in the future.