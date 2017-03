The following is set for tonight’s 3/2 IMPACT Wrestling on POP TV:

* TNA Title: Lashley (c) vs. Josh Barnett

* Grudge Match: Cody Rhodes w/Brandi Rhodes vs. MOOSE

* TNA Knockouts Title, Last Knockout Standing: Rosemary (c) vs. Jade

* TNA X-Division Title: Trevor Lee w/Gregory Shane Helms (c) vs. Andrew Everett

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of IMPACT Wrestling later this week.