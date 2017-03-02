Impact Wrestling back on UK television, signs with Spike TV UK

Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday morning that they have signed a new TV deal with Spike TV UK to air Impact Wrestling, Xplosion, PPVs and One Night Only specials.

Breaking: Impact Wrestling has a NEW home in the United Kingdom. @SpikeTVUK and we can't wait to share the news with all of you! pic.twitter.com/rhlrblKuya — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2017

Spike TV UK is an off-shoot of the Viacom-owned Spike TV channel that airs in the United States and that was the home for TNA and Impact Wrestling from 2005 to 2014. Spike TV UK had recently aired a wrestling special from the Five Star Wrestling independent promotion that featured former WWE stars John Morrison, Rey Mysterio and Alberto El Patron on the special.

Impact Wrestling had been off television in the UK after ending their longtime deal with Challenge TV at the end of 2016 and had launched a paid app for UK fans to still be able to watch the Impact Wrestling TV show while they worked on a new TV deal.