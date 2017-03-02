On the heels of the announcement Thursday morning that Impact Wrestling will be back on UK television with a new deal announced with Spike TV UK, Impact Wrestling announced soon afterwards that the debut airing of Impact Wrestling on Spike TV UK will take place on April 21.

All the details you'll need about our exciting new partnership with @SpikeTVUK https://t.co/A66RoTNgOw pic.twitter.com/c3icmBokns — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2017

Anthem Media issued the following press release on the announcement:

IMPACT Wrestling Announces New UK TV Deal with Spike UK TORONTO | LONDON – Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. announced today a new broadcast deal for IMPACT Wrestling to be televised exclusively on Spike UK, making its flagship weekly show available throughout the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. From Spring 2017, IMPACT Wrestling, TNA pay-per-views, including One Night Only specials will be available on Spike UK, and TNA Xplosion exclusive to My5, which is part of the Channel 5 stable available on Sky TV (160), Freeview (31), Freesat (141), Virgin Media (154) and other DTT platforms. New episodes of IMPACT Wrestling will premiere on Friday nights, quenching the appetite of U.K. fans to view IMPACT Wrestling within hours of the US premiere broadcast. “Since our acquisition of IMPACT Wrestling, growing the brand in the UK has been one of our most important initiatives,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Spike UK to fill this important spot in their programme schedule and look forward to rebuilding our presence in the UK market. As one of the hottest wrestling scenes in the world right now, we look forward to taking an active role in the market, both on television and with live events.” Anna-Belen Dunlop and Kris Graham, Acquisitions and Channel Managers of Spike UK, added: “We are excited that Spike will be the new exclusive home of IMPACT Wrestling in the UK With Anthem’s new leadership and founder Jeff Jarrett back, this is a watershed moment for the franchise, which is a perfect fit for our Spike audience.”

The company also added on their official Twitter page (@IMPACTWrestling) a new, updated logo that removes the Anthem owl that had been much criticized by Impact Wrestling fans.