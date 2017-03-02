SPOILER: Talents backstage at Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando

According to multiple wrestling media reports and confirmations on Twitter by either the talents themselves or by Anthem Sports and Entertainment Executive VP Ed Nordholm, the following talents are said to be backstage and/or will be debuting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando.

* Alberto El Patron (former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio).

Welcome @VivaDelRio ! RT @IMPACTWRESTLING: Our President got the scoop! — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 2, 2017

* Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB.

* Rachael Ellering (daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering).

Lots of new faces today … @RachaelEllering looking to impress our world … world class power lifter, talented wrestler — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 2, 2017

* Former WWE and TNA producer Bruce Prichard.

* Former WCW, TNA, AAA star/producer and current The Crash co-promoter Konnan

* Current WWE star Paige (seemingly there in support of fiancee Alberto El Patron)

* Mexican wrestlers Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid (who has worked for US indie AIW recently)

* Independent wrestlers Kevin Matthews (co-head of WrestlePro, former WWE developmental talent), Kongo Kong (has worked for GFW and US indie AAW), Fallah (works for WrestlePro) and Mario Bokara (works for WrestlePro).

In a report by PWInsider.com, it is said that Impact Wrestling has also reached out to former TNA stars Magnus (who has worked for GFW) and Low-Ki about coming in to the company, but there is no confirmation that either of them are backstage. Former TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Tessmacher, who had recently returned to the company, mentioned on Twitter that she will not be appearing at this week’s tapings.