SPOILERS: 3/2 Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV from Orlando

The following was taped on Thursday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

3/2 Impact Wrestling TV tapings:

* Xplosion: ODB def. Laurel Van Ness.

* The show kicks off with Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards brawling from the back and into the crowd. Security separates both of them.

* Jeremy Borash comes out and informs Josh Mathews that some changes are taking place within Impact Wrestling. Borash reveals he is now joining the commentary team.

* Reno Scum def. Bram and Kingston.

* Braxton Sutter def. Marsche Rockett, DJ Z and Caleb Konley.

* KC Quinn vs. Brandi Rhodes never took place. Cody Rhodes says Impact will not “pimp out” the Rhodes. Rosemary then shows up and attacks KC.

* Bruce Prichard cut a promo saying how this is no longer the same company and that the old TNA is dead. He referred to the new regime as “new owners, new management and a new name.” Prichard talks about top quality talent and introduces the current World Champion Lashley. Former WWE star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) interrupts and informs Lashley he hasn’t beaten him. EC3 interrupts and says El Patron can’t just show up and get a title shot. Lashley refuses to fight EC3. Lashley vs. El Patron is boked.

* Dutch Mantell (former WWE star Zeb Colter) came out and cut a promo sitting in a scooter similar to his run in WWE. He talked about his love of wrestling and mentions his previous involvement with the company. Mantell brought up AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Sting, Bobby Roode, Kevin Nash and others all leaving. He said they left because of a lack of leadership and wants to make Impact great again.

Scoop #38: Dutch is out now pic.twitter.com/bomtJciHim — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

* Cody comes out and demands to see Moose. Borash informs him that Moose is in Japan. Cody tosses the GFW NEX*GEN title inside the ring and does a sit in.

Scoop #45: Cody sat in the ring, then left pic.twitter.com/08sshQGZrw — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

* Gaza Jr. and Laredo Kid def. Eli Drake and Tyrus.

* Sienna def. Rachael Ellering.

* Alberto El Patron def. Lashley to become the new World Champion. Lots of confusion with this finish as it featured two referee bumps and a belt shot. EC3 watched from the ramp. Alberto left with the title as the TNA officials argued.

Scoop #56: Bruce Prichard and other Impact officials out to try and figure this out pic.twitter.com/RW4Pq7QIzF — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

* Eli Drake vs. Moose never place as Cody Rhodes attacked Moose backstage. Cody brings Moose out on stage and gives him the Cross RHodes.

* Xplosion: Trevor Lee def. Caleb Konley, Andrew Everett, Idris Abraham, Marsche Rockett and DJ Z.

* Xplosion: Angelina Love def. Angel Rose.

* Moose def. Cody by split decision to retain the Impact Grand Championship.

Source: PWInsider.com