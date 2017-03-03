3/2 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers up for Lashley vs. Barnett

Last night’s 3/2 episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 293,000 viewers on Thursday night according to a new report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 275,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 135 for the night on cable, down from No. 133 last week.

The episode last night was the final episode from the last set of Impact Wrestling tapings as a new era of sorts will kick off next week on Pop TV under the new Jeff Jarrett regime.

Impact Wrestling Ratings and Demographics

Impact, headlined by Lashley vs. Josh Barnett for the World Championship, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night, the same as last week.