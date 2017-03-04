Impact promoting Alberto El Patron debut, News from Impact TV tapings

Impact promoting Alberto El Patron debut

Impact Wrestling has already started promoting the debut of former WWE star Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio) this Thursday night on Pop TV.

We'll just leave this here. See you Thursday Night @VivaDelRio 😏 pic.twitter.com/tOsNawKB7T — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2017

News from Impact TV tapings

Lots of news and notes coming out of the last two nights of Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Orlando. The company continues to tape through the weekend at Universal Studios.

* The deal to bring in Alberto El Patron wasn’t finalized until Wednesday according to a report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online. Anthem’s Ed Nordhold quickly tweeted out a photo of Patron with Jeff Jarrett in the ring before the tapings were underway.

* PWInsider.com is reporting that Impact was in negotiations with Bubba Ray Dudley/Bully Ray about returning to the company to face Lashley for the World Championship. Both sides were described as being “extremely close”, but things fell apart at the last minute.

* Aroluxe is said to have no production involvement at the tapings this week in Orlando. According to PWInsider.com, a local production crew was utilized instead.

* Matt Morgan and Chris Mordetsky (aka Chris Masters) were backstage taking part in photo shoots so it is likely they will be working the tapings in the coming days.

* Aron Rex and Robbie E are not scheduled for the rest of the TV tapings. Rex is away filming a movie, while Robbie is overseas working in Japan.