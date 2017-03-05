SPOILERS: 3/4 Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV from Orlando

The following was taped on Saturday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

3/4 Impact Wrestling TV tapings:

* Xplosion: Reno Scum def. The DCC.

* Karen Jarrett announces that Maria had a nervous breakdown and is gone. She talks about Sienna being a bully to the locker room and wants her to come out and apologize. Sienna said she earned her spot in Impact Wrestling and didn’t marry someone to get here. Kevin Matthews debuts as Sienna’s relative and threatens Karen. Braxon Sutter also comes out and Karen books a match for later tonight.

Update 10: Karen demands apology. Music hits and a guy joins Sienna in the ring. Guy says he's KM and he's Sienna's cousin #IMPACTspoilers pic.twitter.com/ZiGDp9SKPK — JRImpactAsylum (@JRImpactAsylum) March 4, 2017

* Laurel Van Ness def. MJ Jenkins.

* Andrew Everett def. DJ Z.

* Jeremy Borash interviews Knockouts Champion Rosemary. ODB interrupts issuing a challenge. More Knockouts come out leading to a big brawl.

Update 17: A host of KO's come to the ring, they all want a shot. Erupts in brawl. #IMPACTspoilers pic.twitter.com/6R7K8znoSX — JRImpactAsylum (@JRImpactAsylum) March 5, 2017

* EC3 cut a promo talking about how he needs to evolve to once again becoming the World Champion. James Storm interrupts (using his old music) and talked about Impact having the highest rated episode ever when he became the World Champion and will do it again.

Update 19: Storm says he built this place. Recalls historic moments in the company, asks EC3 where he was #IMPACTspoilers pic.twitter.com/3Ln77NgkUa — JRImpactAsylum (@JRImpactAsylum) March 5, 2017

* Kevin Matthews def. Braxton Sutter.

* LAX def. The Decay, Reno Scum and Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid in a fatal four way to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

* Eli Drake def. Caleb Konley.

* Bruce Prichard says the issues between Josh Mathews and Jeremy Borash needs to stop. Prichard says Josh and Jeremy will pick teams to face off to settle it.

Update 31: Prichard is sick of JB/Josh bickering. Going to have JB/Josh pick teams (4 guys). Next week they fight. #IMPACTspoilers pic.twitter.com/FJIb0N7B3H — JRImpactAsylum (@JRImpactAsylum) March 5, 2017

* ODB won a Knockouts Gauntlet to become the new No. 1 Contender.

* James Storm cuts a promo saying he’s going to win the World Championship. Eddie Kingston and Bram walk out saying they all made agreements about DCC and Storm is ruining everything. Storm spits beer in their faces and hits the Last Call on both.

Update 39: Kingston spits in Storm's face. Storm superkicks Kingston and Bram! #IMPACTspoilers pic.twitter.com/pT3PY6nQjH — JRImpactAsylum (@JRImpactAsylum) March 5, 2017

* Andrew Everett def. Marshe Rockett and Suicide.

* Davey Richards def. Eddie Edwards in a Last Man Standing match.

Update 43: Richards v Edwards – Last Man Standing #IMPACTspoilers pic.twitter.com/uRVgqXvEoP — JRImpactAsylum (@JRImpactAsylum) March 5, 2017

Source: PWInsider.com, @JRImpactAsylum