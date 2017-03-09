3/9 Impact Wrestling Preview: Impact relaunch, Alberto El Patron debuts

By
Adam Martin
-
0

The official Impact relaunch will headline tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling tonight on Pop TV starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).

Impact Wrestling has been posting video clips all week using the #MakeImpactGreat and posted this clip giving an early view of the new production look.

The following is scheduled for the show:

Impact Wrestling Preview: Impact relaunch

* The debut of Alberto El Patron (former WWE star Alberto Del Rio)

* Lashley will defend the Impact Wrestling World Championship

* Braxton Sutter vs. DJ Z vs. Caleb Konley vs. Marshe Rockett

* Sienna vs. Rachael Ellering

* DCC vs. Reno Scum

