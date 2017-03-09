3/9 Impact Wrestling Preview: Impact relaunch, Alberto El Patron debuts

The official Impact relaunch will headline tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling tonight on Pop TV starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).

Impact Wrestling has been posting video clips all week using the #MakeImpactGreat and posted this clip giving an early view of the new production look.

Is it Thursday YET??? Get ready. Get hyped. We can't wait for what you will see at 8/7c. #MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/a7m5bWUNsC — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 7, 2017

The following is scheduled for the show:

Impact Wrestling Preview: Impact relaunch

* The debut of Alberto El Patron (former WWE star Alberto Del Rio)

* Lashley will defend the Impact Wrestling World Championship

* Braxton Sutter vs. DJ Z vs. Caleb Konley vs. Marshe Rockett

* Sienna vs. Rachael Ellering

* DCC vs. Reno Scum