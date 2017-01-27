Impact Wrestling Results – 1/26/17 (Eddie Edwards vs. Bobby Lashley in a 30 Minute Iron Man match headlines)



Impact Wrestling Results

January 26, 2017

Orlando, Florida (Universal Studios)

The Broken Hardy’s opened the show. Broken Matt Hardy talked about Brother Nero winning a briefcase in the Race for the Case last week and how he will be able to choose his match during Open Fight Night next week on Pop TV. Jeff said it might be time to become TNA Champion again and Matt added they must acquire every piece of gold there is. The DCC and The Decay both interrupted the promo. A brawl broke out with the Hardy’s standing tall.

The Broken Hardys def. The Decay and The DCC in a triple threat tag team match to retain the TNA Tag Team Championships

Broken Matt Hardy hit the Twist of Fate on Eddie Kingston to get the win.

Drew Galloway def. Moose to retain the Impact Grand Championship

Moose won the first round. Galloway retained by winning the second round after giving Moose a low blow and then hitting the Future Shock DDT for the win.

Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness had a date night.

Rosemary def. Jade in a Monster’s Ball match to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship

Rosemary gave Jade a superplex off the corner through a table to retain.

DJ Z def. Caleb Konley, Trevor Lee, Andrew Everett and Marshe Rockett to retain the TNA X Division Championship

DJ Z hit a DDT on Everett to get the pinfall to retain the title. After the match, Lee, Everett and Shane Helms attacked DJ Z.

Bobby Lashley def. Eddie Edwards in a 30 Minute Iron Man match to become the new TNA Champion

Lashley won the match 3 falls to 2 over Edwards. Lashley got Edwards with a spear with a minute to go. Edwards applied a chokehold and Lashley held on and avoided tapping out to win the match.