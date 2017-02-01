Seth Rollins: “This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real”

WWE star Seth Rollins took to Twitter on Wednesday evening issuing a series of tweets about suffering an injury to his knee this past Monday night during RAW in Laredo.

Rollins seemed to address comments by wrestling fans throughout the day describing the injury as a “work” or part or a storyline, noting that the injury is indeed real.

You can check out all of what Rollins had to say below.

Wanted to take a second to thank everyone who has reached out to me over the last two days. Life doesn’t always go your way, but that …. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

is no excuse to surrender. If anything, obstacles exist to help us grow and evolve. This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real … — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

and a lot is up in the air right now, but one thing remains constant: my resolve. This doesn’t end for me until I’ve reclaimed the throne .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

And for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than I ever have and push myself beyond what I know. This .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017