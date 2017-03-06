Wrestleview Live #10: Reaction to Goldberg and WWE Fastlane

Wrestleview Live #10

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #10 on Sunday night (March 5, 2017) with thoughts on this past Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV including Goldberg defeating Kevin Owens in 21 seconds to become the new WWE Universal Champion with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey and special guest Trey Stone (Trey Dawg) of Wrestling News Live fame.

Podcast Summary:

5:00 – Reaction to Goldberg defeating Kevin Owens in 21 seconds at Fastlane

19:00 – Reviewing initial feedback to WWE Fastlane via our Twitter poll

29:00 – Focusing on the positive aspects of Fastlane instead of the negative

55:00 – The issues with the women’s division on the RAW brand

1:07:00 – Plus, discussion on the current Impact Wrestling reboot

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:



Video: