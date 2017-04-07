4/6 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers see increase this week on Pop TV

The Impact Wrestling ratings for April 6, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 309,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 297,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 104 overall on cable for the night in the Top 150, up from No. 112 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by the teams for Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews being revealed to close the show, averaged a 0.08 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.07 rating.