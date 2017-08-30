The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for August 29, 2017.

This week’s episode from Little Rock drew 2.46 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.69 million viewers. Despite the drop in viewers, WWE once again took the No. 1 spot for the night on cable on Tuesday.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Rusev in a tag team match, averaged a 0.76 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is down from last week’s 0.87 rating.