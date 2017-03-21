USA Network to air one hour of the WrestleMania Kickoff Show

The following press release was issued on Tuesday announcing that the USA Network will be airing the second hour of the WrestleMania Kickoff Show live from Orlando.

The entire two hour Kickoff Show broadcast will air live on the WWE Network.

USA NETWORK TO AIR LIVE WRESTLEMANIA KICKOFF SHOW ON SUNDAY, APRIL 2 AT 6/5C

USA Network, the exclusive cable home to WWE’s marquee properties, is providing expanded access to 2017’s WRESTLEMANIA, WWE’s biggest event of the year. On Sunday, April 2 at 6/5c, USA will feature a live, one-hour broadcast of the second hour of the official WRESTLEMANIA KICKOFF SHOW. Additionally, fans can tune in to the WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY special following MONDAY NIGHT RAW on Monday, April 3 at 11/10c.

The WRESTLEMANIA KICKOFF SHOW will include predictions and commentary for the night’s action by hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Jerry “The King” Lawler and Shawn Michaels.

The one-hour 2017 WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY special features WWE Legends including Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Teddy Long, Beth Phoenix, Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and Rick Rude, all of whom will be IMMORTALIZED for their accomplishments and contributions to WWE in this year’s Hall of Fame class.

WRESTLEMANIA 33 takes place live from the CITRUS BOWL in Orlando, FL on Sunday, April 2 at 7/6c on WWE Network.