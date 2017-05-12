ROH War of the Worlds Results – 5/12/17 (Triple Threat Match)



ROH War of the Worlds Results

May 12, 2017

New York City, New York (Hammerstein Ballroom)

Commentary: Kevin Kelly, Ian Riccaboni, Colt Cabana

Results by: Jason Namako of Wrestleview.com

Video package opens the show highlighting the main event triple threat ROH Title match between champion Christopher Daniels, Cody Rhodes and Jay Lethal.

Commentary welcomes us to the show, runs down the card, and we go to the opening match.

Dalton Castle def. KUSHIDA, Silas Young and Bobby Fish in a Four Corner Survival

Castle won with the Bang-a-Rang on Fish. Silas got cheap heat before the bell, ripping on KUSHIDA for wearing a New York Yankees jersey. High-octane action here for the opener. KUSHIDA looked superb in his sequences.

Hangman Page def. Kazarian by pinfall

Page won using the ropes for leverage. Kazarian took out Page early with a dive before the bell sounded. Hangman uncorks his Shooting Star Shoulderblock to take control. Page has really come into his own since joining Bullet Club and starting the Hangman persona a year ago.

IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine defeted Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Search & Destroy by pinfall

War Machine wins with the Pop-Up Powerslam on Sabin. War Machine come out to new music and new entrance gear. Lots of sheningans done by LIJ thoroughout. For such a small stature, Gresham brings a lot of babyface charisma and fun sequences. Great double-team spots by War Machine. Rowe hit an awesome double belly-to-belly to Search and Destroy at one point. EVIL uncorked the necktie conchairto to Hanson while SANADA had referee Tiger Hattori distracted. SANADA then wiped out everyone with a no-hands plancha.

Will Ospreay def. Jay White by pinfall

Ospreay won with the OsCutter in a fantastic match that was a battle of the young rising stars. Lots of insane, fast-paced sequences that I wasn’t even gonna attempt to recap. Its amazing how good both guys are this young into their wrestling careers at two different parallels. Ospreay on the high-flying, charismatic end, while White on the traditional babyface end. Angle was shot after with Punishment Martinez running in and layng out both guys to continue to get Martinez over as a dominant monster.

The Briscoes and Bully Ray retain the ROH 6-Man Tag Titles def. Hirooki Goto and RPG Vice in a No DQ Match

Briscoes and Bully retain with an assisted powerbomb by Bully to Trent through a table, followed by the assisted 3-D. Loud “ECW” chants for Bully in NYC. Bully comes out through the crowd and announces prior to the match that it is now No DQ. Lots of brawling early. Bully did a top rope crossbody on all of CHAOS. RPG Vice hit a chair-assisted missile dropkick on Mark Briscoe. Tons of chair-throwing spots by both trios. Jay throws a chair at RPG Vice to block the Battering Knees double-team. Fun exchange late in the match between Bully and Goto. Briscoes and Bully hit a Double Doomsday Device on RPG Vice towards the end.

Marty Scrull retained the ROH TV Title def. Matt Sydal by submission

Scrull retains with the Chickenwing in a real good match. Scrull got a very good reaction in NYC. Lots of good counter stuff throughout. Sydal is still a great big-match performer when on top of his game and he was here. Scrull broke out the finger-break spot towards the end before the finish.

The Young Bucks retain the ROH Tag Team Titles against Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI)

Bucks retain with the Meltzer Driver on BUSHI in a real fun match. Great reaction for the Bucks and Naito in NYC and they brought all their usual fun sheningans throughout. Bucks hit a bunch of superkicks. Fun sequence where BUSHI misted Matt Jackson and Matt blindly superkicked everyone in sight, including his brother.

They show a segment from before the PPV, announcing that in July for the NJPW US shows in Long Beach, California, that there will be a round-robin tournament to crown the first IWGP US Champion as they showed the IWGP US Title belt.

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Adam Cole by pinfall

Tanahashi won with the High Fly Flow in a very good match. This is Cole’s last scheduled ROH match for now as his contract has expired, unless he works this weekend’s TV tapings. Lots of fun stuff with both men mocking the other, like Cole doing the air guitar and the High Fly Flow, while Tanahashi did his renedition of “Adam Cole BAYBAY!!” Both men got reactions in NYC.

Afterwards, The Bucks came in and went to say goodbye to Cole, but Kenny Omega was shown on the Cary Tron to fire Cole from Bullet Club. Omega revealed that Marty Scrull was the newest member of Bullet Club, as Scrull and the Bucks laid out Cole.

Christopher Daniels retained the ROH Title def. Jay Lethal and Cody Rhodes in the main event

Daniels retained over Rhodes with the BME as Rhodes had Lethal in the Figure 4, with Lethal about to tap. Solid main event, but the crowd seemed burnt out, especially from the last match and angle. All three guys looked superb, especially Daniels.