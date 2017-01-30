Wrestleview Live #8: Reviewing the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble PPV

Wrestleview Live #8

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #8 on Sunday night (January 30, 2017) with thoughts on the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey.

Podcast Summary:

6:00 – Discussion on the surprise of Roman Reigns entering at No. 30

15:00 – Mixed reactions to the 30 Man Royal Rumble match among fans

25:00 – Where things go from here with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar

36:00 – Thoughts on AJ Styles vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

43:00 – Discussion on Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns including a shark cage

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:



Video: