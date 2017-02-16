Wrestleview Live #9: Elimination Chamber review, WWE hot takes

Wrestleview Live #9

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #9 on Wednesday night (February 15, 2017) with thoughts on this past Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, the start of the Bray Wyatte era and a look at WrestleMania 33 with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey.

Podcast Summary:

13:00 – The reaction online to Bray Wyatt becoming the new WWE Champion

34:00 – Discussion on the lack of interest in 205 Live right now

49:00 – Looking at what we should expect at WrestleMania 33 in a few weeks

56:00 – A photo of the McMahon family with President Trump creates a buzz

1:10:00 – Plus, reading “hot takes” from listeners live and on Facebook

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:



Video: