Wrestleview Live #13: Jinder Mahal becomes WWE Champion at Backlash

Wrestleview Live #13: WWE Backlash 2017 Review

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #13 on Sunday night (May 21, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey to review WWE Backlash 2017.

Podcast Summary:

3:00 – Discussion on feeling underwhelmed by Shinsuke Nakamura’s in-ring debut

16:00 – Why Adam thought Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin was match of the night

25:00 – Thoughts on why WWE being overly scripted hurts promo delivery

32:00 – Looking at the reactions to Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

43:00 – Doug on why his match of the night was The Usos vs. Breezango

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:



Video: