Wrestleview Live #14: Samoa Joe wins Fatal 5-Way at Extreme Rules

By
Adam Martin
-
1

Wrestleview Live #14: Extreme Rules 2017 Review

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #14 on Sunday night (June 4, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey to review WWE Extreme Rules 2017.

Podcast Summary:

5:00 – Discussion on just how bad the RAW product has been in recent months
13:00 – Thoughts on Samoa Joe and the Brock Lesnar match setup for July
23:00 – Why Neville and Austin Aries were able to put together a solid match
26:00 – Why the timing in the Steel Cage tag team match was very silly
50:00 – Plus, YouTube goes after wrestling and WWE’s television future in 2019

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:

Video:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • goddessroleplay

    It was hit and miss but it ended on a BIG hit. Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar should be excellent and I hope they make some kind of callout to the Mark Hunt vs Brock Lesnar UFC Fight.

    The Cage match was terrible.