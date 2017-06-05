Wrestleview Live #14: Samoa Joe wins Fatal 5-Way at Extreme Rules

Wrestleview Live #14: Extreme Rules 2017 Review

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #14 on Sunday night (June 4, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey to review WWE Extreme Rules 2017.

Podcast Summary:

5:00 – Discussion on just how bad the RAW product has been in recent months

13:00 – Thoughts on Samoa Joe and the Brock Lesnar match setup for July

23:00 – Why Neville and Austin Aries were able to put together a solid match

26:00 – Why the timing in the Steel Cage tag team match was very silly

50:00 – Plus, YouTube goes after wrestling and WWE’s television future in 2019

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:



Video: