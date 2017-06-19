Wrestleview Live #15: Two surprising MITB winners in St. Louis

Wrestleview Live #15: MITB 2017 Review

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #15 on Sunday night (June 18, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey to review WWE Money in the Bank 2017.

Podcast Summary:

8:00 – The angry responses to the first women’s “Money in the Bank” ladder match

23:00 – Why The Usos vs. The New Day was easily the best match of the night

44:00 – Discussion on the very fun Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton WWE Title match

50:00 – Doug retracts a previous statement about Mahal and his body transformation

1:05:00 – Plus, closing the show with hot takes and a Slammiversary proposal

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:



Video: