Wrestleview Live #16: Nostalgia review of Slammiversary 2017

Wrestleview Live #15: Slammiversary 2017 Review

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #16 on Sunday night (July 2, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and special guest the Trey Dawg (of Wrestling News Live fame) to review Impact Wrestling/GFW’s Slammiversary PPV.

Podcast Summary:

5:00 – Discussion on why tonight was a nostalgia look back at TNA Wrestling

14:00 – How Jeff Jarrett ended up coming full circle with the company

32:00 – Discussion on the great leather strap match between EC3 and James Storm

37:00 – Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews crazy bumps, former TNA stars return

49:00 – Talking about why finishes in TNA PPV main events seem to fall really flat

