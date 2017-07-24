Wrestleview Live #18: WWE brings back The Great Khali at Battleground

Wrestleview Live #18: Battleground Review
Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #18 on Sunday night (July 23, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey to review WWE’s Smackdown-only Battleground PPV live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the WWE Network.
Podcast Summary:
9:00 – Mike Tedesco joins us live from Philadelphia for in-person PPV impressions
21:00 – Adam and Doug discuss the Punjabi Prison and why it’s just a bad idea
29:00 – Thoughts on why Shinsuke Nakamura was a complete mess in the ring
36:00 – Doug on why he didn’t like AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens at all
58:00 – Closing discussion on why this just wasn’t a good show from WWE at all
You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.
Audio:
Video: