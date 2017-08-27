Wrestleview Live #20: Mayweather vs McGregor

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #20 early Sunday morning (August 27, 2017) with host Adam Martin and special guest Hunter Golden to discuss the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Podcast Summary:

5:00 – Discussing Conor McGregor’s first ever professional boxing debut

13:00 – Why most analysts got it wrong about McGregor’s expected performance

25:00 – Hunter on Conor’s advantages and Floyd putting on another show

43:00 – Why the fight was clearly moving in Floyd’s favor as the rounds got deep

1:15:00 – The next money fight for Conor McGregor, if he fights ever again

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:



Video: