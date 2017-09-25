Wrestleview Live #21: WWE No Mercy Review

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #21 on Sunday night (September 24, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey to discuss the RAW brands No Mercy PPV.

Podcast Summary:

5:00 – Discussing the on-demand culture and how pro wrestling can compete with it

17:00 – Why the Lesnar vs. Strowman match was disappointing on Sunday night

24:00 – Doug on what the Roman Reigns character needs to continue to evolve

49:00 – Hot takes looking at the rest of the card including live listener feedback

1:03:00 – Plus, Doug talks Bobby Heenan and looking another Impact re-branding

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:



Video: