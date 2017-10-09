Wrestleview Live #22: WWE Hell in a Cell Review

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #22 on Sunday night (October 8, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey to discuss Smackdown’s Hell in a Cell PPV.

Podcast Summary:

2:00 – Discussion on the show running well over three hours on Sunday night

10:00 – Adam and Doug literally review match times to prove how long it went

18:00 – Thoughts on McMahon vs. Owen going 40 mins and the Sami Zayn surprise

24:00 – Doug on why The New Day vs. The Usos was a great opener for the show

44:00 – Closing thoughts on the show including early Twitter poll feedback

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:



Video: