12/26 WWE Live Results: New York City, New York (Madison Square Garden, Styles vs. Cena vs. Ambrose headlines)

12/26 WWE Live Results: New York City, New York

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton def. American Alpha, The Usos, Breezango, Heath Slater and Rhyno and The Ascension.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch.

* Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger and Mojo Rawley def. The Vaudevillains and Curt Hawkins.

* James Ellsworth def. Curt Hawkins.

* Dolph Ziggler def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title steel cage match.

* Nikki Bella def. Natalya.

* Baron Corbon def. Kalisto.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles def. John Cena and Dean Ambrose in a triple threat main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online