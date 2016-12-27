12/26 WWE Live Results: New York City, New York (Madison Square Garden, Styles vs. Cena vs. Ambrose headlines)

12/26 WWE Live Results: New York City, New York
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton def. American Alpha, The Usos, Breezango, Heath Slater and Rhyno and The Ascension.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch.
* Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger and Mojo Rawley def. The Vaudevillains and Curt Hawkins.
* James Ellsworth def. Curt Hawkins.
* Dolph Ziggler def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title steel cage match.
* Nikki Bella def. Natalya.
* Baron Corbon def. Kalisto.
* WWE Champion AJ Styles def. John Cena and Dean Ambrose in a triple threat main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
