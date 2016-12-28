12/27 WWE Live Results: St. Louis, Missouri (Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens headlines, Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho)

12/27 WWE Live Results: St. Louis, Missouri
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in a triple threat tag team match.
* The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel, Darren Young and Sin Cara def. Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars.
* Big Cass def. Rusev.
* Seth Rollins def. Chris Jericho in a street fight match.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and NXT star Liv Morgan def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Dana Brooke and Nia Jax.
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.
* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in the main event.
Source: PWInsider.com
The #USChampion @HeSpearsThemAll in #WWEStLouis last night. pic.twitter.com/PtUakG1RA6
— Galina REIGNS (@PRINCESSGalina1) December 28, 2016