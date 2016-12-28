12/27 WWE Live Results: St. Louis, Missouri (Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens headlines, Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho)

12/27 WWE Live Results: St. Louis, Missouri

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in a triple threat tag team match.

* The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel, Darren Young and Sin Cara def. Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars.

* Big Cass def. Rusev.

* Seth Rollins def. Chris Jericho in a street fight match.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and NXT star Liv Morgan def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Dana Brooke and Nia Jax.

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.

* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in the main event.

Source: PWInsider.com